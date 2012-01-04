* Nikkei climbs above 50-day moving average
* Upbeat U.S., China data lifts automakers, financials
* Elpida jumps on report of possible Toshiba merger
By Dominic Lau and Mari Saito
TOKYO, Jan 4 Japan's leading share index
rose 1.5 percent to hit a three-week high on Wednesday after
better-than-expected economic data from the United States and
China, although strategists said the rally could stall if the
euro holds below 100 yen.
The upbeat data eased some concerns over the health of the
global economy, boosting Japanese automakers and financials.
Toyota Motor, which was also helped by a gain in
its market share in Germany in December, climbed 2.9 percent and
Nissan Motor gained 1.7 percent, while Mizuho Financial
added 2.9 percent.
Other actively traded stocks included Elpida Memory
, which surged 6.7 percent after a Taiwanese trade
publication said the troubled chipmaker may merge with Toshiba
. Shares in Toshiba dropped 0.9 percent to 312
yen.
The Nikkei average was up 1.5 percent at 8,580.79 to
trade above its 50-day moving average of 8,560, taking comfort
from an overnight rally in U.S. and European shares on the back
of the economic indicators, including the U.S. Institute
for Supply Management's index of national factory activity for
December.
"For now, there are no sharp forex moves, but market
participants are focused on the euro/yen rate, and if it cuts
below 100 yen or close to 99 yen the market's gains will
shrink," said Kenichi Hirano, operating officer at Tachibana
Securities.
"Foreign exchange rates remain unstable for now and this
will continue to pressure Japanese exporters."
The euro was hovering just below 100 yen on
Wednesday after hitting an 11-year low against the Japanese
currency this week.
The Nikkei closed 0.7 percent higher on Friday but suffered
a 17.3 percent decline in 2011, a tumultuous year in which
massive natural disasters triggered a nuclear crisis and
Europe's debt turmoil drained volumes.
The broader Topix climbed 1.8 percent to 741.91 to
break above its 75-day average of 740. The index ended 18
percent lower last year.