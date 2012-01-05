* Nikkei down 0.6 pct but holds above 25-day average
* Steelmakers drop after report Toyota seeks price cut
* Nomura bullish on Japanese stocks in H1, eyes Nikkei above
10,000
By Dominic Lau and Mari Saito
TOKYO, Jan 5 Japan's Nikkei average fell
on Thursday, giving up some of the previous session's hefty
gains, weighed by concerns that the euro zone sovereign debt
crisis would keep the single currency weak against the yen and
hurt Japanese exporters.
"The strong yen against the euro is not seen as a temporary,
short-term problem and it is pressuring the market," said Yutaka
Miura, senior technical analyst at Mizuho Securities.
"The focus this year is whether Europe's debt problems will
settle and when those problems will begin to impact the United
States. There are no other themes this year except Europe.
Market participants are watching how much longer the yen will
continue to rise against the euro and the dollar."
Miura said investors did not want to buy near the top and
that resistance on the Nikkei was seen just above its 25-day
moving average at 8,600.
Steelmakers came under pressure after a report in the Nikkei
business daily that Toyota Motor Corp is seeking a
price reduction of about 5,000 yen ($65.16) per tonne from
Nippon Steel and its peers.
Nippon Steel fell 1.5 percent and JFE Holdings shed
1.3 percent.
The Nikkei was down 0.6 percent at 8,508.71, holding
just above its 25-day moving average of 8,504, while
the broader Topix slipped 0.5 percent to 739.22.
Although the Topix 500 carries a similar 12-month
forward price-to-earnings valuation of 11.7 to the U.S. S&P 500
, nearly 60 percent of the Japanese companies are trading
below their net asset value, data from Thomson Reuters
Datastream showed.
That compares with 15 percent of the S&P 500 firms carrying
a one-year forward price-to-book ratio of below 1.
Nomura expected Japanese equities to rebound in the first
half of 2012, with the Nikkei going above 10,000, more than 17
percent above its current level.
"In 2012 H1, we expect good news in the form of an easing of
financial concerns in Europe and greater-than-expected strength
of the global economy and emerging economies in particular, and
we thus expect the Japanese stock market to be driven by trading
companies, machinery, electronics/precision and financials,"
Nomura wrote in a note.