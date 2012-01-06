* Nikkei down 1 pct on euro weakness * U.S. nonfarm payrolls data due 1330 GMT By Dominic Lau and Mari Saito TOKYO, Jan 6 Japan's Nikkei average lost 1 percent on Friday as the euro zone debt crisis weighed on sentiment, countering higher expectations for an improving U.S. labour market after recent data signalling a more resilient U.S. economy. Shoji Hirakawa, chief strategist at UBS, said the impact of the euro's weakness on Japanese exporters' earnings was relatively small as the region accounts for only 5-10 percent of their total sales and profits, but it hurt market sentiment. "In the case of a weaker euro, the stock market will suffer even if the material impact is small," he said. Hirakawa expects a rebound in exporters this year, however, saying the yen is likely to weaken slightly. The Nikkei was down 1 percent at 8,401.32 by the midday break, slipping further from its 25-day moving average of 8,503 after losing 0.8 percent in the previous session. The broader Topix dipped 1 percent to 729.04 and volume on the main board was 48 percent of its 90-day daily average. "We knew last year that Europe's problems were being pushed back to the beginning of this year and market participants remain worried about Italian and Spanish bond sales next week," said Yutaka Miura, a senior technical analyst at Mizuho Securities. "It looks like the Nikkei will be weak for the time being in this environment." The euro was at 98.75 yen on trading platform EBS after hitting an 11-year low of 98.45 yen. Deutsche Bank said investors were likely for now to stick to sectors with stable profits and low exposure to overseas economies, such as telecoms, or construction firms that stand to benefit from spending on rebuilding related to Japan's March 11 disaster. "We expect confidence in the U.S. economy to rebound in 2Q 2012, causing a change in focus to large exporters. We believe funds will then shift to stocks, sparking a rise in the index," it said in a note. OLYMPUS FIGHT Shares in Olympus Corp reversed earlier losses to trade up 1.5 percent. Former CEO Michael Woodford said he was ending his battle to replace the management of the maker of medical devices. "There are obviously many investors who think that even without Woodford, the company has such a strong market share (in endoscopes) that it has value as a possible (acquisition target)," said Masayoshi Okamoto, head of dealing at Jujiya Securities. The stock has lost 58 percent since Woodford blew the whistle on a $1.7 billion accounting scandal in October. Elpida Memory shed 4.9 percent to 333 yen as it continued its losing streak after Deutsche Bank cut its target price to 400 yen from 500, citing a longer earnings recovery due to protracted market weakness and delays in reducing costs. Investors will be eyeing U.S. nonfarm payrolls data, due out at 1330 GMT, for further clarity on the state of the U.S. economy. Economists in a Reuters survey forecast 150,000 jobs were created last month, up from 120,000 new jobs in November. Data on Thursday showed U.S. private employers added 325,000 jobs in December, more than double the figure economists had expected.