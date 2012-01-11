India's Wipro says date for ADR bonus issue not decided
June 12 Indian software exporter Wipro Ltd said on Monday the payable date for its American Depository Receipts (ADR) bonus issue is yet to be determined.
TOKYO, Jan 11 Japan's Nikkei average edged higher on Wednesday, taking comfort from climbs on Wall Street, though euro zone sovereign debt turmoil was likely to cap gains. The Nikkei was up 0.2 percent at 8,441.37, just below its 25-day moving average near 8,494, while the broader Topix added 0.3 percent to 733.82.
June 12 Indian software exporter Wipro Ltd said on Monday the payable date for its American Depository Receipts (ADR) bonus issue is yet to be determined.
* Softbank Group Corp has reached a broad agreement to combine Flipkart with Snapdeal - Nikkei Source text: (http://s.nikkei.com/2tdBrm8) Further company coverage: