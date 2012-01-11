* Nikkei adds 0.2 pct, below 25-day moving average * Nomura advances after ex-Lehman Bhattal quits * Japan Bridge hits 5-yr high, deep in "overbought" territory By Dominic Lau and Mari Saito TOKYO, Jan 11 Japan's Nikkei stock average edged higher on Wednesday, taking comfort from a rise on Wall Street, though the debt turmoil in the euro zone capped gains. Spain and Italy, which are now at the forefront of Europe's sovereign debt crisis, will test investor appetite this week with bond auctions, while the European Central Bank is due to hold a rate-setting meeting later in the day. A trader, however, said the U.S. KBW banks index, which advanced 1.9 percent on Tuesday, was a good indicator of risk appetite for Japanese stocks. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Mizuho Financial Group and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group rose between 0.9 and 1.6 percent. Nomura climbed 3.2 percent to a three-week high after its highest-ranking ex-Lehman Brothers executive, Jasjit Bhattal, resigned amid heavy losses in its core investment banking division. The Nikkei was up 0.2 percent at 8,440.99 by the midday break, staying below its 25-day moving average near 8,494, while the broader Topix added 0.2 percent to 733.48 and volume on the index was 55 percent of its 90-day daily average. Caution remained despite a better performance in some cyclical stocks since the beginning of the year. "As the recovery remains fragile and markets are still highly attuned to risk, we continue to prefer slightly more defensive domestic demand sectors such as construction and retail trade in early 2012," Naomi Fink, Japan equity strategist at Jefferies, wrote in a note. The Topix banking index has added 2.6 percent since the start of the year, versus a 0.7 percent rise in the Topix and a 3.4 percent gain in the Topix construction index . In terms of valuations, the banking sector offered a steeper discount. It carried a 12-month forward price-to-earnings ratio of 7.4, much cheaper than the Topix's 11.6 and the construction sector's 11.7, data from Thomson Reuters Datastream showed. The earnings momentum -- analysts' upgrades minus downgrades as a precentage of total estimates -- of both the banking and construction sectors deteriorated, but that of banks remained positive, signalling a relatively better outlook. The banking sector's earnings momentum was 1.8 percent, down from 9.2 percent a month earlier, while that of the construction sector was -2 percent, dropping from 4.8 percent the previous month, Datastream data showed. CAUTIOUS MOOD Market participants said that investor aversion to risk was set to continue for some time. "With the Italian and Spanish debt auctions this week and massive debt refinancing across Europe scheduled for February and March, the risk-off environment will continue," said Kenichi Hirano, operating officer at Tachibana Securities. "For now, it all rests on Europe." Hajime Nakajima, trader at Cosmo Securities in Osaka, said investors were sticking to construction and machinery firms in the hope they would be boosted by companies affected by the March 11 earthquake and the Thai floods buying equipment and rebuild facilities. Japan Bridge Corp surged nearly 11 percent to hit a five-year high after a report last week that the Metropolitan Expressway Company, which operates highways in the greater Tokyo area, was planning to spend about 1 trillion yen ($13.2 billion) to upgrade its infrastructure. The stock was deep in "overbought" territory after rising for the fifth straight session, with its 14-day relative strength index at 82. Seventy or above is considered overbought.