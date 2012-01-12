India's Wipro says date for ADR bonus issue not decided
June 12 Indian software exporter Wipro Ltd said on Monday the payable date for its American Depository Receipts (ADR) bonus issue is yet to be determined.
TOKYO, Jan 12 Japan's Nikkei average slipped in early trade on Thursday in a market that was nervous ahead of debt auctions this week in Spain and Italy after Fitch's warning of the collapse of the euro and renewed talk of a cut in France's triple-A ratings. Improving U.S. economic data offered some support to Japanese equities, however. The Nikkei was down 0.3 percent at 8,426.59, holding below its 25-day moving average near 8,485, while the broader Topix index eased 0.3 percent to 731.61.
* Softbank Group Corp has reached a broad agreement to combine Flipkart with Snapdeal - Nikkei Source text: (http://s.nikkei.com/2tdBrm8) Further company coverage: