India's Wipro says date for ADR bonus issue not decided
June 12 Indian software exporter Wipro Ltd said on Monday the payable date for its American Depository Receipts (ADR) bonus issue is yet to be determined.
TOKYO, Jan 12 Japan's Nikkei average fell on Thursday as market players remained cautious ahead of key debt auctions in Europe after Fitch's warning of the collapse of the euro and renewed talk of a downgrade in France's credit ratings. The Nikkei slipped 0.7 percent to 8,385.59, below its 25-day moving average near 8,483 but above the 61.8 percent retracement level of its rally from late November to early December near 8,363. The broader Topix index eased 0.9 percent to 727.15.
* Softbank Group Corp has reached a broad agreement to combine Flipkart with Snapdeal - Nikkei Source text: (http://s.nikkei.com/2tdBrm8) Further company coverage: