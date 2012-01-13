TOKYO, Jan 13 Japan's Nikkei average rose 1 percent in early trade on Friday, boosted by solid demand at debt auctions by Spain and Italy, now at the forefront of the euro zone debt crisis, and gains on Wall Street. The Nikkei average was up 1 percent at 8,469.77, just below its 25-day moving average near 8,474, while the broader Topix index added 0.7 percent to 732.58.