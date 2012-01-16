BRIEF-Granules India gets members' nod for further issue of securities via QIP
* Gets members' nod for further issue of securities via QIP Source text - (http://bit.ly/2rltnU3) Further company coverage:
TOKYO, Jan 17 Japan's Nikkei average dropped 1.4 percent in early trade on Monday after ratings agency Standard & Poor's stripped France of its prized triple-A status and downgraded the credit standings of eight other euro zone countries. The Nikkei average was at 8,379.66, back below its 25-day moving average near 8,468 after closing above the technical level on Friday. The broader Topix fell 1.4 percent to 724.61.
* Capacit'e Infraprojects Limited gets SEBI nod for IPO Source text: [Mumbai-based Capacit'e Infraprojects Limited, a fast growing construction company focussed on residential, commercial and institutional buildings have received approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for their proposed initial public offerings.]