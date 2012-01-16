* Nikkei falls 1.5 pct but above 61.8 pct retracement level
* Exporters, financials under pressure
* Construction firms rise on construction spend expectations
By Dominic Lau and Mari Saito
TOKYO, Jan 16 Japan's Nikkei average shed
1.5 percent on Monday after Standard & Poor's stripped France of
its prized triple-A status and cut the credit ratings of eight
other euro zone countries, dealing another blow to the region's
efforts to end the debt crisis.
Adding to the gloom, negotiations between Greece and private
creditors on a debt swap deal broke down, raising the risk of a
Greek default in March when massive bond payments are due.
Construction companies, however, were in demand as investors
remained bullish that the sector would benefit from Japan's
reconstruction spending. The sector outperformed the
broader market last year.
Taisei Corp, Kajima Corp and Obayashi Corp
were up between 0.8 and 1.1 percent on Monday, despite
their relatively high valuations.
The three companies carried a 12-month forward
price-to-earnings ratio of between 14.4 and 16.3, data from
Thomson Reuters Datastream showed. That compared with the
construction sector's 11.6 and the broader Topix's 11.4.
Exporters fell as the euro zone news pushed the euro to its
lowest in almost 11 years versus the yen and a
17-month low against the dollar.
TDK Corp eased 1.4 percent, Canon Inc
dropped 2.2 percent, Konica Minolta Holdings Inc fell 2
percent and Toyota Motor Corp lost 2 percent.
"It's difficult to see the euro snapping back and gaining
any time soon, which creates worries for major exporters," said
Ryota Sakagami, chief strategist at SMBC Nikko Securities.
The Nikkei average was down at 8,371.40 by the
midday break, back below its 25-day moving average near 8,467
after closing above the technical level on Friday. But it was
above the 61.8 percent retracement level of its rally from late
November to early December near 8,364.
Financials were also came under pressure on concerns that
the deepening euro zone sovereign debt turmoil would lead a
banking crisis. Both Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group
and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group shed 2.1 percent.
The Topix fell 1.5 percent to 723.94, and volume on the
index by midday was 47 percent of its full daily average for the
last 90 days.
"The Nikkei's drop today is bigger than I expected, but I do
think that the downside is limited for now," said Toshiyuki
Kanayama, senior market analyst at Monex Inc, adding that the
markets had expected the downgrades since December.
"But without seeing market reaction in U.S. overnight it
will be difficult for investors to buy."
Scandal-hit Olympus Corp was down 3 percent. An
industry newspaper said Toshiba Corp was set to propose
an equity tie-up with the scandal-hit camera and medical
equipment maker.
Toshiba, which denied the report, lost 2.6 percent.