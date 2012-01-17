* Nikkei recovers from four-week closing low * Construction sector extends gains; Japan Bridge soars again * China GDP, industrial output data due at 0200 GMT By Dominic Lau and Mari Saito TOKYO, Jan 17 Japan's Nikkei average rose on Tuesday, recovering from a four-week closing low hit the previous session, after firm demand in France's treasury bill auction eased concerns of an imminent flare up in the euro zone crisis. Construction and engineering firms extended their recent gains on high expectations that they would benefit from Japan's reconstruction spending after last March's massive earthquake. Obayashi Corp, Taisei Corp, Shimizu Corp and Kajima Corp advanced between 3 and 4.2 percent. "The government is basically driving around in a taxi and throwing money out of the window," said Nicholas Smith, Japan strategist at CLSA. "The government has already allocated 19 trillion yen of spending. They are debating about a supplementary budget of 2.5 trillion yen ... We have got the money but we just have to decide where to spend it now. It's an absolutely delicious situation." The construction sector has risen more than 5 percent so far this year, versus a 0.5 percent fall in Nikkei. Cement and road companies were also in demand, with Japan Bridge Corp soaring 12.7 percent on Tuesday, taking its gains to more than 180 percent in two weeks, and Sumitomo Osaka Cement Co Ltd up 3.6 percent. Construction machinery maker Komatsu Ltd added 0.8 percent ahead of the release of Chinese GDP and industrial output due at 0200 GMT. The Nikkei was up 0.5 percent at 8,416.93, after falling 1.4 percent percent on Monday, while the broader Topix index added 0.3 percent to 727.42. Japanese stocks fell sharply on Monday despite the Bank of Japan buying 18.8 billion yen worth of exchange traded funds to support the market following mass downgrades of euro zone countries, including France, by Standard & Poor's. Industrial robot maker Fanuc Corp was the top weighted gainer in the Nikkei, up 2.3 percent and snapping a three-day losing steak. Nomura analysts, however, recommended investors to go short electric appliances and precision instruments segment and long steel and nonferrous metals sector. They said in a report that the weak euro was behind their decision to put electric appliances and precision instruments on the short sector candidate list. On the other hand, concerns about China's economy, weakening international commodity prices and steel oversupply in East Asia that had weighed on the steel and nonferrous metals sector have eased somewhat, they added.