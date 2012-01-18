* Nikkei steady just above 25-day moving average * Tepco jumps on electricity prices hike * Investors hunt penny stocks, electrical wire makers up * Elpida Memory jumps on report it seeking Micron alliance By Mari Saito and Dominic Lau TOKYO, Jan 18 The Nikkei stock average held steady above its 25-day moving average on Wednesday, while the construction sector dipped after a recent rally as investors hunted for bargains and switched to battered electrical wire makers. Tokyo Electric Power Co jumped 9.3 percent and topped Japan's bluechip list as the biggest percentage gainer, after the utility said it will hike electricity rates for businesses by an average 17 percent as it struggles with massive costs in the aftermath of the Fukushima nuclear disaster. The Nikkei was up 0.2 percent at 8,480.99 by the midday trading break, staying above its 25-day moving average near 8,449. The broader Topix was also up 0.2 percent, at 732.90. "Investors continue to pick up smaller stocks and now we're looking to see if the gains will extend over to the main names, which have been losing for some time now," said Hiroyuki Fukunaga, CEO of Investrust. "Trading volume is steadily rising and it looks as though these penny stocks have become a sort of pillar for this market," he said. Trading volume on the main board was 73 percent of its average full day volume over the past 90 days. Electrical wire and cable makers replaced construction companies as the biggest gainers on Wednesday. Totoku Electric Co Ltd jumped 23.8 percent, while rival SWCC Show Holdings climbed 15.1 percent and Oki Electric Cable Co Ltd gained 7.5 percent. "Although major names remain very cheap, there are no buyers," said Toshiyuki Kanayama, senior market analyst at Monex Inc. "Investors continue to pick up small-cap stocks, yesterday reconstruction related stocks were strong, now people are picking up power line companies. Basically investors are rotating through penny stocks as there's really nothing else attractive to buy." The construction companies index advanced just 0.4 percent after rallying 3.1 percent the previous session -- its biggest one-day percentage rise since last March. The sector gauge has risen more than 7 percent so far this year, compared with a flat Topix index, but it carries a similar 12-month forward price-to-earnings ratio to Topix at 11.6. Japan Bridge Corp bucked the trend, extending its recent rally and gaining 20.6 percent on Wednesday on hopes that it will benefit from infrastructure spending. The stock has soared more than 268 percent this year. Struggling Elpida Memory Inc climbed 4.9 percent in heavy trade after the Yomiuri newspaper said the chipmaker will seek a capital tie-up with U.S. rival Micron Technology. Elpida only reiterated that it is in talks with banks about refinancing loans and discussing investments and prepayments with clients but declined to comment on the Micron report. Japanese banks were steady even after Citigroup disappointed Wall Street with an 11 percent drop in quarterly profit. Yumi Nishimura, senior technical analyst at Daiwa Securities, said investors were awaiting key earnings from Goldman Sachs Group Inc, as well as Bank of New York Mellon Corp later in the day to get a better view of the impact of Europe's sovereign debt crisis on U.S. financials. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group advanced 0.6 percent and Mizuho Financial Group was flat. Goldman Sachs analysts upgraded the Japanese auto sector to "overweight" from "neutral" while lowering healthcare to "neutral" from "overweight". "Many investors' Japan exposure appears to be biased toward defensive stocks, meaning they could be vulnerable to underperformance in case of a more benign U.S./global macro scenario," they said in a note to clients.