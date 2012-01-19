* Nikkei rises 1 pct, extending gains for third day * Index vaults 75-day moving average * Nomura tops Topix Core 30 index; Financials up By Dominic Lau and Mari Saito TOKYO, Jan 19 Japan's Nikkei share average hit a five-week high on Thursday and rose above its 75-day moving average, boosted by optimism that the International Monetary Fund may raise additional funds to help fight the euro zone sovereign debt crisis. Coupled with better-than-expected results from Goldman Sachs , financials were among the best gainers in Tokyo. Nomura Holdings, Japan's top brokerage, climbed 3.5 percent to a five-week high and was the top percentage gainer on the blue-chip Topix Core 30 index. Mizuho Financial Group gained 1.9 percent and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group added 1.5 percent. The Nikkei was up 1 percent at 8,639.49 in midmorning trade, above its 75-day moving average near 8,569, after gaining 1 percent on Wednesday. "The increase in trading volume is a positive sign that the Nikkei will continue to test the upside. Whether they can keep this up next week depends on volume and whether investors will buy major names after picking up these small-cap stocks for so long," said Yutaka Miura, senior technical analyst at Mizuho Securities. "For now, short-covering on futures is boosting the index, but for the rally to continue next week it all depends on overseas factors, mostly Europe." The Nikkei has risen 2.2 percent so far this month, compared with an average rise of 1.4 percent for the month of January between 1972 and 2011. The news of the IMF seeking to more than double its war chest by raising $600 billion in new funds also boosted the euro against the dollar and the yen, which helped ease pressure off Japanese exporters. TDK Corp rose 3.1 percent, Konica Minolta Holdings Inc added 1.7 percent and Toyota Motor Corp gained 1.5 percent. But Miura said the euro's move was only temporary as investors needed to see more details of the IMF plans and that the yen's strength would continue to weigh on the market. The broader Topix index advanced 0.9 percent to 741.35. Trading volume on the Topix by mid-morning was 58 percent of the full daily average for the past 90 days. Spain and France will further test investors' appetite with debt auctions on Thursday, while Bank of America, Morgan Stanley, Google, Microsoft Corp and Intel Corp are to announce quarterly earnings later in the day.