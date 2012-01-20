* Nikkei rises 1.3 pct to hit two-month peak * Financials up strongly after U.S. bank results * Near-term Europe concerns ease after Spain auctions By Dominic Lau and Mari Saito TOKYO, Jan 20 Japan's Nikkei share average hit a two-month high on Friday, boosted by encouraging results from U.S. banks Morgan Stanley and Bank of America , while near-term concerns over Europe eased after successful Spanish debt auctions. Nomura Holdings, Japan's top brokerage, advanced 3.4 percent and Daiwa Securities Group added 4.3 percent. The three major Japanese banks were among the heaviest traded shares by turnover on the main board, with Mizuho Financial Group, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and Sumitomo Mitusi Financial Group up between 3 and 3.7 percent. "Japan's financial shares are mirroring the broader market, as investors who had previously consolidated their positions in defensives are buying back shares that were heavily sold off last year," said Ryota Sakagami, chief strategist of equity research at SMBC Nikko Securities. "Fundamentally, it is a reversal in short-covering. If this rally was a real sign of bullish sentiment, electronics and machinery stocks would be gaining much more." Among electronic machinery makers, TDK Corp, Sony Corp, Sharp Corp and industrial robot maker Fanuc were up between 1.2 and 2.9 percent. The Nikkei advanced 1.3 percent to 8,748.20, extending its rise for the fourth straight session, while the broader Topix gained 1.5 percent to 751.77. Nomura analysts were upbeat on Japanese stocks, recommending investors increase their weightings of "high beta" names, which tend to outperform in good times but underperform when the economy is bad, in anticipation of an upswing that it expects to be driven by foreign investors. They favour trading companies and exporters. "The majority of global investors appear to be underweight Japanese equities, and historically such times have proved to be good opportunities for buying Japanese stocks," they said in a report. "Valuations for Japanese stocks are looking increasingly attractive to those for global stocks. We estimate that profit growth at Japanese companies will be strong in 2012 relative to global companies, and we think this has yet to be factored in by the market." Data from Thomson Reuters StarMine showed that stock valuations on the Nikkei at the Thursday close implied a five-year earnings per share (EPS) compound annual growth rate for the index as a whole of minus 0.7 percent. That meant the market was pricing the index as if EPS growth would be negative 0.7 percent every year over that five-year period, on a compound basis. Among the various sectors on the Nikkei, investors were most downbeat on financials, which had an implied five-year EPS compound annual growth rate of minus 5.4 percent. On the other hand, the market was pricing the consumer staples sector at an EPS growth of 8.9 percent every year over the next five years, the StarMine data showed.