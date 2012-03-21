TOKYO, March 21 Japan's Nikkei share average snapped five-days of gains on Wednesday, falling 0.6 percent lower as concerns over China's slowing growth tempered optimism about an improving U.S. economy and a softer yen. The Nikkei, which hit its highest level in 8-1/2 months on Monday, closed lower at 10,086.49, while the broader Topix lost 1.1 percent to 858.78. Markets were closed on Tuesday for a public holiday.