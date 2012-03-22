* Nikkei gains after snapping five-day winning run on Weds * China factory activity falls for 5th month -HSBC flash PMI * Nomura falls, sources say broker involved in insider trading case * Sanrio climbs after lifting dividend forecast By Dominic Lau TOKYO, March 22 Japan's Nikkei average rose on Thursday, though market players expected stocks to come under selling pressure in afternoon trade after data showed China's manufacturing activity shrank for a fifth straight month in March. The HSBC flash purchasing managers index showed the overall rate of contraction in China's manufacturing sector accelerated, with new orders sinking to a four-month low. "It is beginning to emerge in the last week that the weak data out of China is just that, weak, and it is gradually not being interpreted as being a positive catalyst for further stimulus policy but rather at face value," a trader at a foreign brokerage said. "It is slowing in a way which is quite concerning. I would not be surprised to see some evidence of that concern in the afternoon session." By the midday break, the Nikkei was up 0.4 percent at 10,126.71 points, just before the China data. Nomura Holdings fell 1.3 percent, extending a 4.1 percent loss the previous session, after sources said an employee at the firm was the source of a leak in an insider trading case. Japan's securities regulator recommended a 50,000 yen ($600) fine against Chuo Mitsui Asset Trust, a unit of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc, on Wednesday, saying the asset manager sold Inpex Corp shares after a tip-off from a broker about its plan for a roughly $6 billion offering. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust recovered 2.5 percent after Wednesday's 5.1 percent drop. The broader Topix gained 0.5 percent to 863.19. "Some stocks such as steel and shippers that are not good stories structurally have done pretty well in this rally -- we are almost in the 13th week of buying. We would be looking for them to head back down," another trader said. Japan's iron & steel sector lost 0.7 percent, while the shippers subindex eased 0.3 percent. "Some of the better stocks that have lagged, like Gree , DeNA and Sanrio, are going to outperform a little bit." Sanrio Co climbed 4.1 percent after the maker of Hello Kitty toys raised its year-end dividend forecast for the fiscal year ending March by 25 percent to 25 yen due to decent sales, particularly in the United States. Mobile social gaming firm DeNA Co Ltd added 1.4 percent, while rival Gree Inc put on 0.9 percent. Technical indicators suggest a pullback could be on the cards, with the Topix has rallying 18.5 percent so far this year and with its 14-day relative strength index at 70. Market participants remained upbeat as a weaker yen would likely lift Japanese corporate earnings expectations. Goldman Sachs raised its Topix six-month target to 970 from 900, representing an upside of 12.4 percent from current levels. "While we see risks of near-term consolidation, we believe the fundamental factors remain supportive for the market, and we recommend investors to add to positions on any weakness," Goldman Sachs analysts said in a report.