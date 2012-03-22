TOKYO, March 23 Japan's leading share index is expected to open lower on Friday, hurt by a strengthening yen after factory activity data showed a slowdown in both China and the euro zone, reigniting concerns about global economic growth. Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 9,935 on Thursday, down 105 points or 1 percent from the Osaka close of 10,040, while strategists expected the Nikkei to trade between 9,900 and 10,100. "The Japanese market will have a correction today. The key is the yen appreciation to around mid-82 yen," said Takashi Hiroki, chief strategist at Monex Inc. "It's also a Friday, so people will take profits before the weekend." On Thursday, the Nikkei closed up 0.4 percent at 10,127.08 points, while the broader Topix added 0.4 percent to 862.07. The yen was last traded at 82.629 to the dollar after hitting a one-week high of 82.329 on Thursday, well off an 11-month low of 84.187 on March 15. Hiroki remained upbeat on Japanese equities, however. The benchmark Nikkei is up nearly 20 percent this year, boosted by a run of strong U.S. economic data and accommodative monetary policies by global central banks. Deutsche Bank said there were still pockets of good value in Japanese shares, especially among exporters, following the bounce. "Even after the rally, there are some interesting value opportunities in Japanese equities and for patient investors we find more distressed value in Japanese equities than in the credit-stricken European equities," Deutsche Bank said in a report. "The new story is that we may now be facing a structural change regarding the multi-year strengthening of the yen." > Wall St retreats but bull market still alive > Euro down vs yen, dollar as recession fears weigh > Treasury prices post third day of gains > Gold hits two-month low on slowdown fears > Oil down on weak Chinese, euro zone data STOCKS TO WATCH --TOYOTA MOTOR CORP Toyota Motor has no intention of offering ultra-cheap cars to boost sales in emerging markets and will keep its focus on customers who expect a certain level of reliability, the company's president, Akio Toyoda, said on Thursday. --NEC CORP NEC said on Thursday it would spend $450 million to buy the business support operations of U.S. telecoms firm Convergys Corp as it hunts for new telecom equipment sales abroad. --KOMATSU LTD The construction machinery maker expects group operating profit to top 300 billion yen ($3.64 billion) in fiscal year 2012, its President Kunio Noji signalled, according to the Nikkei business daily. --MURATA MANUFACTURING CO Components maker Murata Manufacturing said on Thursday it would invest 3.4 billion yen ($41 million) in Toko Inc to tap the smaller firm's expertise in coils and metal alloys to develop next-generation inductors.