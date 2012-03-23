TOKYO, March 23 Japan's Nikkei share average fell 1.1 percent in early trade on Friday, hurt by a strengthening yen after factory activity data showed a slowdown in China and euro zone's two largest economies, reigniting concerns about global economic growth. The Nikkei was down 114.06 points at 10,013.02, while the broader Topix dropped 1.1 percent to 852.86.