TOKYO, March 26 Japan's Nikkei share average eked out a modest gain on Monday after last week's retreat, as investors bought metal shares and picked up laggard blue chips, while a softer yen continued to underpin market sentiment. The Nikkei closed up 0.1 percent at 10,018.24 after logging its biggest one-day percentage fall in two months on Friday, while the broader Topix index was down 0.1 percent at 851.82.