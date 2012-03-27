US STOCKS-Tech stocks tumble, taking down Nasdaq
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
TOKYO, March 27 Japan's Nikkei share average rose 2.4 percent on Tuesday to its highest closing level since the massive earthquake and tsunami on March 11 last year, buoyed by indications the U.S. Federal Reserve may keep its supportive monetary policy. The benchmark Nikkei was up 236.91 points at 10,255.15, while the broader Topix climbed 2.4 percent to 872.42.
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
NEW YORK, June 9 Technology stocks sold off sharply on Friday, wounding the Nasdaq and holding down other major Wall Street indexes, which had touched record highs earlier in the session.