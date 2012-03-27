TOKYO, March 27 Japan's Nikkei share average rose 2.4 percent on Tuesday to its highest closing level since the massive earthquake and tsunami on March 11 last year, buoyed by indications the U.S. Federal Reserve may keep its supportive monetary policy. The benchmark Nikkei was up 236.91 points at 10,255.15, while the broader Topix climbed 2.4 percent to 872.42.