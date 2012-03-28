* Majority of companies traded without right to dividend
* Sharp sees glut of buy orders after Hon Hai deal
* Sony up after CEO says to stay in charge of TV ops
* Pioneer climbs after JPMorgan price target hike
By Dominic Lau
TOKYO, March 28 Japan's Nikkei average fell on
Wednesday after rallying 2.4 percent the previous day to its
highest close since last year's massive earthquake, as a
majority of the companies in the index went ex-dividend.
By the midday break, the Nikkei was down 103.83
points, or 1 percent, at 10,151.32, as dealers said 195 out of
225 companies passed the deadline for purchasers of stock to get
rights to dividends for the business year to March 31. Dealers
had expected the ex-dividend impact to take 86 points off the
benchmark.
Mizuho Financial Group slipped 3.5 percent and was
the third-most heavily traded stock on the main board by
turnover, as it carries the highest dividend yield on the
Nikkei, data from Thomson Reuters Datastream showed.
Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd, which has the
second-highest dividend yield among Nikkei companies, was the
fifth-most heavily traded stock. Its shares fell 3.6 percent.
Others that fell included NTT DoCoMo Inc, down 2.5
percent, and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, losing
1.7 percent.
Still, market participants expected domestic passive funds
to reinvest their dividends, which would push stocks higher.
"(Passive funds) might put in orders closer to the market
close. Also, funds can reinvest up to the end of the 30th, so I
don't think they're in a rush to do it now," said Hiroyuki
Fukunaga, CEO of Investrust.
"If trading doesn't drop off in the afternoon, I would say
it would show that passive funds are buying," he added.
Wednesday's fall took the Nikkei's 14-day relative strength
index to 66.7, after holding above 70, or 'overbought'
territory, for most of March and February.
The Nikkei is still up 20 percent this year, buoyed by a run
of strong U.S. economic data and accommodative monetary policies
by central banks across the globe.
The broader Topix index dropped 1.2 percent, or
10.30 points, to 862.12, with traders saying the ex-dividend
effect took about 8.4 points off the index.
"Foreigners are buyers for the 12th straight week, so we are
on pace there ... Overall the upward trend is still in place,"
said a senior dealer at a foreign bank.
"The market is down because of ex-div ... We are still
seeing better interest in buying auto stocks."
Mazda Motor Corp rose 1.4 percent and Toyota Motor
Corp added 0.3 percent.
The Topix's transport equipment subindex, home to
Toyota, is among sectors that have seen a sharp improvement in
the earnings outlook.
The earnings momentum - analysts' earnings upgrades minus
downgrades as a percentage of total estimates - for the sector
rose to 19 percent from flat in February, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S. That compares with earnings momentum of 3.6
percent for the Topix.
Trading volume on the main board after the morning session
was average at 52 percent of its full daily average for the past
90 days.
SHARP IN SPOTLIGHT
Sharp was untraded with a glut of buy orders after
saying it will issue shares worth $808 million to Taiwan's Hon
Hai Precision Industry as part of a tie-up in liquid
crystal display production.
On the Instinet trading platform, Sharp shares surged 18.5
percent to 590 yen.
Toppan Printing Co Ltd climbed 3.7 percent and Dai
Nippon Printing Co Ltd advanced 0.7 percent. The two
companies supply colour filters to Sharp.
Sony Corp gained 2.2 percent after its CEO Kazuo
Hirai signalled his determination to turn around the group's
ailing TV business by remaining directly in charge of the
division, as the Japanese brand fights to regain ground against
rivals such as Apple.
Within the electronic machinery sector, Pioneer Corp
rose 3.8 percent to 414 yen after JPMorgan raised the
stock's price target to 570 yen from 540, citing expectations
for a sharp recovery in the car electronics business in the
first half of 2012. It kept an "overweight" rating on the stock.