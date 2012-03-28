* Majority of companies traded without right to dividend
* Sharp ends up 15 pct after Hon Hai deal
* Sony climbs after CEO says to stay in charge of TV ops
* Pioneer jumps after JPMorgan price target hike
By Mari Saito
TOKYO, March 28 Japan's Nikkei index eased from
a one-year high on Wednesday as a majority of the companies in
the index went ex-dividend. But participants said the benchmark
was supported by strong interest from foreign buyers and
domestic reinvestment of dividends.
The benchmark Nikkei ended off 72.58 points, or 0.7
percent, at 10,182.57, as dealers said 195 out of 225 companies
passed the deadline for purchasers of stock to get rights to
dividends for the business year to March 31. Dealers had
expected the ex-dividend impact to take 86 points off the
benchmark.
Mizuho Financial Group and Takeda Pharmaceutical Co
Ltd both fell 3.5 percent and topped the Topix core 30
list as the biggest percentage losers as they carry the
highest dividend yields among Nikkei companies, Thomson Reuters
Datastream showed.
Others that fell included NTT DoCoMo Inc, down 2.8
percent, and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, losing
2.2 percent.
Still, market participants expected domestic passive funds
to continue reinvesting their dividends this week, which would
provide support.
"(Passive funds)can reinvest up to the end of the 30th, so I
don't think they're in a rush to do it now," said Hiroyuki
Fukunaga, CEO of Investrust.
Wednesday's fall took the Nikkei's 14-day relative strength
index to 68.7, after holding above 70, or 'overbought'
territory, for most of March and February.
The Nikkei is still up 20.4 percent since January, buoyed by
a run of strong U.S. economic data and accommodative monetary
policies by central banks across the globe.
The broader Topix index dropped 0.9 percent, or 7.99
points, to 864.43, after traders expected the ex-dividend effect
to shave about 8.4 points off the index.
Kenichi Hirano, operating officer at Tachibana Securities
said the market's ability to limit the ex-dividend impact
reflected the bullish investor sentiment.
"Global funds that passed on Japanese stocks and avoided it
previously are now buying to increase their allocation ... This
and excess liquidity are driving Japan buying. So if these
conditions change or not is the focus....Fundamentals don't
matter," said Hirano.
A senior dealer at a foreign bank said foreign buying for 12
consecutive weeks showed the market's upward trend was still in
place.
"The market is down because of ex-div ... We are still
seeing better interest in buying auto stocks," he said.
Mazda Motor Corp climbed 2.8 percent and Toyota
Motor Corp added 1 percent.
The Topix's transport equipment subindex, home to
Toyota, is among sectors that have seen a sharp improvement in
the earnings outlook.
The earnings momentum - analysts' earnings upgrades minus
downgrades as a percentage of total estimates - for the sector
rose to 19 percent from flat in February, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S. That compares with earnings momentum of 3.6
percent for the Topix.
Trading volume on the main board slipped, with 1.96 billiion
shares changing hands on the main board, down from 2.27 billion
shares on Tuesday.
SHARP IN SPOTLIGHT
Sharp remained untraded with a glut of buy orders
until the close after it said it will issue shares worth $808
million to Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision Industry as part
of a tie-up in liquid crystal display production.
The stock ended up 15.2 percent to 570 yen.
Makoto Kikuchi, CEO of Myojo Asset Management Japan, said
the stock was bought in short-covering by investors who had
expected equity financing and dilution of shares.
"The news has short-term positive impact because it removes
the possibility of an immediate large scale equity financing...
Stock-wise, the shares have already pretty much met their upside
potential...unless of course there's a short-squeeze that pushes
the stock up even further," said Kikuchi.
Toppan Printing Co Ltd rose 6.4 percent and Dai
Nippon Printing Co Ltd advanced 2 percent. The two
companies supply colour filters to Sharp.
Sony Corp gained 1.8 percent after its CEO Kazuo
Hirai signalled his determination to turn around the group's
ailing TV business by remaining directly in charge of the
division, as the Japanese brand fights to regain ground against
rivals such as Apple.
Within the electronic machinery sector, Pioneer Corp
jumped 5 percent to 419 yen after JPMorgan raised the
stock's price target to 570 yen from 540, citing expectations
for a sharp recovery in the car electronics business in the
first half of 2012. It kept an "overweight" rating on the stock.