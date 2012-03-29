TOKYO, March 29 Japan's Nikkei average slipped in early trade on Thursday after easing from a one-year high in the previous session as a majority of companies went ex-dividend, though it is still set to mark its best January-March quarter in 24 years. The Nikkei eased 0.4 percent to 10,142.38 but is up 19.9 percent this quarter. The broader Topix fell 0.4 percent to 861.20.