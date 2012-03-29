* Nikkei falls for the second day in a row
* Still on track for best Q1 performance in 14 years
* Sharp surges; shippers gain
By Dominic Lau
TOKYO, March 29 Japan's Nikkei share average
fell on Thursday, slipping further from a one-year high hit
earlier this week, although it is heading for its best
January-March quarter performance in 24 years.
As the quarter and Japanese fiscal year-end approach,
investors were locking in gains, which have seen the Nikkei
average rallying 19.4 percent since the start of
January, buoyed by a run of strong U.S. economic data and
accommodative monetary policies by central banks.
"We saw a lot of profit-taking in the U.S. and other
overseas markets; we saw a couple of macro data points weaker
than expected, so we have a little bit of profit-taking," a
sales trader at a foreign bank said.
In the United States, new orders for long-lasting factory
goods increased only modestly in February, supporting the view
that economic growth in the first quarter could be lackluster.
After 12th straight week of buying, foreign investors sold a
net 242.7 billion yen ($2.93 billion) of Japanese stocks for the
week through March 24, data from Japan's Ministry of Finance
showed.
The Nikkei eased 0.9 percent to 10,090.16 after losing 0.7
percent on Wednesday as the deadline expired for investors to
buy stocks in the most companies to gets rights for the current
year's dividend.
Despite the ex-dividend impact on Japanese equities, the
Bank of Japan on Wednesday bought 26.6 billion yen worth of
exchange traded funds to support the market.
"New York fell overnight and if you look at the forex rate
it is tipping towards a stronger yen so I think the market is in
a bit of an adjustment today," said Yutaka Miura, senior
technical analyst at Daiwa Securities.
Exporters, sensitive to the Japanese currency, suffered,
with Toyota Motor Corp off 1.8 percent, Honda Motor
Corp losing 2.2 percent and industrial robot maker
Fanuc Corp down 1.7 percent.
Topping the list of most actively traded stocks was Sharp
Corp, which soared 6.3 percent to a two-month high,
extending the previous session's more than 15 percent surge
after it said this week it will issue shares worth $808 million
to Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision Industry.
Despite the rally, Sharp was still not yet in "overbought"
territory with its 14-day relative index at 65.6, below the 70
threshold that signals a stock may be poised to fall.
The broader Topix fell 1 percent to 855.97.
Shippers were also in demand, up 1.8 percent as the best
sectoral performer after the Baltic's capesize index
turned positive after 20 straight sessions, as expectations of
demand recovery in top consumer China aided sentiment.
Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Ltd climbed 3.4 percent,
while Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd gained 2.2 percent and
Kyoei Tanker Co Ltd rose 2.7 percent.