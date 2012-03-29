* Nikkei falls for second day in a row
* Still on track for best Q1 performance in 24 years
* Sharp surges in heavy volume; shippers gain
By Dominic Lau
TOKYO, March 29 Japan's Nikkei share average
fell 0.8 percent on Thursday, slipping further from a one-year
high hit earlier this week as investors lock in gains from what
is shaping up as its best January-March quarterly performance in
24 years.
The Nikkei has rallied 19.5 percent since the start
of January, buoyed by a run of strong U.S. economic data and
accommodative monetary policies by central banks, and investors
are cashing in with the approach of the Japanese fiscal
year-end.
"We saw a lot of profit-taking in the U.S. and other
overseas markets, we saw a couple of macro data points weaker
than expected, so we have a little bit of profit-taking," a
sales trader at a foreign bank said.
In the United States, new orders for long-lasting factory
goods increased only modestly in February, supporting the view
that economic growth in the first quarter could be lackluster.
After 12 straight weeks of buying, foreign investors sold a
net 242.7 billion yen ($2.93 billion) of Japanese stocks for the
week through March 24, data from Japan's Ministry of Finance
showed.
By the midday break, the Nikkei eased 79.51 points to
10,103.06, after losing 0.7 percent on Wednesday as the deadline
passed for investors to buy stocks in most companies and still
get rights to the current financial year's dividend.
Helping to ease the ex-dividend impact on Japanese equities,
the Bank of Japan on Wednesday bought 26.6 billion yen worth of
exchange traded funds to support the market.
"New York fell overnight and if you look at the forex rate
it is tipping towards a stronger yen, so I think the market is
in a bit of an adjustment today," said Yutaka Miura, senior
technical analyst at Daiwa Securities.
Exporters, sensitive to the Japanese currency, suffered,
with Toyota Motor Corp off 1.7 percent, Honda Motor
Corp losing 2 percent and industrial robot maker Fanuc
Corp down 1.8 percent.
SHARP SHINES
Topping the list of most actively traded stocks was Sharp
Corp, which climbed 6.5 percent to a two-month high,
extending the previous session's more than 15 percent surge
after it said this week it will issue shares worth $808 million
to Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision Industry.
Despite the rally, Sharp was still not yet in "overbought"
territory with its 14-day relative index at 65.8, below the 70
threshold that signals a stock may be poised to fall.
The broader Topix fell 0.9 percent to 856.98.
Trading volume on the main board after the morning session was
at the mid-point of its full daily average for the past 90 days.
Shippers were also in demand, up 1.1 percent and the best
sectoral performer after the Baltic's capesize index
turned positive following 20 straight flat or lower sessions,
bolstered by expectations of demand recovery in top consumer
China.
Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Ltd climbed 2.3 percent,
while Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd gained 0.8 percent and
Kyoei Tanker Co Ltd rose 3.2 percent.
However, Tokyu Corp fell 2 percent after Nomura cut
its rating on Japan's leading railway operator to "neutral" from
"buy", saying the company now looked less undervalued.
According to Thomson Reuters Datastream, Tokyu carried a
12-month forward price-to-earnings ratio of 16.7, compared with
rival East Japan Railway's 11.7 and the Topix land transport
index's 13.7.