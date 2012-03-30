TOKYO, March 30 Japan's Nikkei share average f ell f or a third straight session on Friday as investors pocketed gains from the best January-March period performance in 24 years, while market participants awaited key global events next week for direction.

The Nikkei closed 0.3 percent lower at 10,083.56, but was still up 19.3 percent this quarter. The broader Topix index was down 0.4 percent to 854.35.