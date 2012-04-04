* Nikkei sheds 2.3 pct to four-week closing low
* Drops below 10,000 bearish sign - strategists
* Fast Retailing sheds 5.7 pct in heavy volume
By Sophie Knight and Mari Saito
TOKYO, April 4 Japan's Nikkei share average shed
2.3 percent on Wednesday in its worst performance in five
months, after stop-losses were triggered on index futures,
raising concern that Tokyo's sharp equities rally so far this
year could be grinding to a halt.
The Nikkei closed down 230.40 points at 9,819.99,
below 10,000 for the first time in three weeks that saw the
benchmark hit the highest level since the massive earthquake and
tsunami in March last year.
Sliding more than 100 points in five minutes during
mid-morning trade on the triggering of stop-losses, the Nikkei
was also hurt as investors dumped widely held Fast Retailing Co
Ltd, which reported disappointing sales figures for
March.
Market participants worried that the day's move below
10,000, a psychologically key level, marked a negative shift in
sentiment for the index, which has gained 17.2 percent for the
year to date, its best first-quarter performance in 24 years.
"There is quite aggressive selling as 10,000 represented a
trigger level. Also, part of the reason is Fast Retailing's
drop, which is breaking down key support levels," said Stefan
Worrall, director of equity cash sales at Credit Suisse in
Tokyo.
Fast Retailing, the operator of Uniqlo casual clothing chain
and Asia's largest apparel retailer, sagged 5.7 percent as the
heaviest-weighted loser after reporting an underwhelming 5.1
percent year-on-year increase in same-store sales last month,
well below market expectations for a double-digit rise.
Investrust Chief Executive Hiroyuki Fukunaga said the market
was still going through some necessary corrections.
"This looks likely to continue until at least the middle of
the month, when there'll be an options special quotation," he
said.
Wednesday's fall saw the Nikkei close below its 25-day
moving average and the 61.8 percent retracement of its fall from
February to November last year near 9,833.
Bucking the trend was Enplas Corp, the biggest
percentage gainer with an increase of 9.8 percent after Mizuho
Securities updated its rating to "buy" from "neutral".
Also fighting the current was Asahi Group Holdings Ltd
, which finished 2 percent up as the top weighted gainer
on the main board after it was outbid by U.S. Molson Coors
Brewing Co for East European brewer StarBev.
Trading was moderate, with 1.48 billion shares changing
hands on the Nikkei. An unusually thin morning exaggerated the
impact of a large futures sell order, a senior dealer at a
foreign brokerage said.
He added that the market move was distorted by the closures
of the Hong Kong and the Shanghai markets for public holidays on
Wednesday.
The broader Topix fell 1.8 percent to end at 835.36.
FED MINUTES
Minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve March meeting released
on Tuesday contributed to the bearish market sentiment.
The minutes drove U.S. shares down overnight, with market
players voicing disappointment over the Fed's toned down
assessment of a possible need for another round of monetary
stimulus.
Supportive central bank policies have been a primary
catalyst for massive U.S. gains.
The senior dealer said that both domestic factors and the
improved job market in the United States meant there was a
chance for an upswing in the Nikkei.
"We do still hold a view that is constructive on the market.
We have the BOJ (Bank of Japan), the signs of economic life in
the U.S. I would suggest this is temporary," he said.