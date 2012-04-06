* Nikkei set for biggest weekly fall in 8 months
* Astellas Pharma up after U.S. panel backs bladder drug
TOKYO, April 6 Japan's Nikkei share average fell
on Friday ahead of a key U.S. jobs report, with the index
heading for its worst weekly loss in eight months on fading
hopes of further U.S. stimulus and fresh concerns over the euro
zone.
"The very optimistic view of the U.S. economy has already
been priced in. We can't expect further monetary easing from the
Fed," said Ryota Sakagami, chief equity research strategist at
SMBC Nikko Securities.
"On the other hand, we see uncertainty in European debt
crisis, and the general elections in Greece and the presidential
election in France will only create further uncertainty."
The Nikkei lost 0.6 percent to 9,712.44, falling for
the fourth straight session, and is down 3.7 percent this week,
on track for its worst weekly performance since August 14 when
it ended down 3.62 percent.
Sakagami expected the correction would last until late April
or mid-May when Japanese companies will announce earnings
guidance for the current fiscal year, though the Nikkei should
hold above 9,000.
Insurers were among the top sectoral losers, down
1.4 percent. Reinsurance broker Guy Carpenter said Japanese
insurance companies may have to pay more than twice as much to
reinsure themselves against earthquake claims as they did before
last year's Tohoku quake.
Tokio Marine Holdings Inc shed 1.9 percent, also
weighed by a downbeat note from JPMorgan, which said the insurer
may be at risk of missing targets.
The broader Topix index was down 0.6 percent at
827.93.
Economists polled by Reuters expect the nonfarm payrolls
report due at 1230 GMT to show the U.S. economy added 203,000
jobs in March. That would represent a fourth straight month of
solid job creation, marking the longest stretch of monthly
employment gains topping 200,000 since 1999.
Despite this week's sharp losses, the Nikkei is still up
14.9 percent this year, buoyed by a run of strong U.S. economic
data and liquidity boosting programmes by central banks.
Astellas Pharma Inc bucked the weak trend, up 2.9
percent after a panel of outside advisers to the U.S. Food and
Drug Administration backed the company's bladder drug, boosting
its hopes of gaining approval by the regulator.