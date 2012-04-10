US STOCKS-Tech stocks tumble, taking down Nasdaq as big names sink
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close with Apple's biggest decline in about 14 months, share details on Alphabet and Facebook)
TOKYO, April 10 The Nikkei index rose in early trade on Tuesday, on track to end a five-session losing run, ahead of trade data from China and a Bank of Japan policy meeting, with the yen steadying versus the dollar after hitting a one-month high the pervious day. The Nikkei average added 0.3 percent to 9,575.56, while the broader Topix index was up 0.5 percent at 817.61.
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close with Apple's biggest decline in about 14 months, share details on Alphabet and Facebook)
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)