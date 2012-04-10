TOKYO, April 10 The Nikkei index rose in early trade on Tuesday, on track to end a five-session losing run, ahead of trade data from China and a Bank of Japan policy meeting, with the yen steadying versus the dollar after hitting a one-month high the pervious day. The Nikkei average added 0.3 percent to 9,575.56, while the broader Topix index was up 0.5 percent at 817.61.