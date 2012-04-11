TOKYO, April 11 Japan's Nikkei index fell for the seventh straight session on Wednesday, marking its worst run in almost three years, as fresh concerns about Spanish and Italian finances weighed on an already fragile market after last week's poor U.S. jobs data. Sony Corp more than doubled its loss forecast, and the yen firmed, both of which put Japanese equities on the back foot. The Nikkei closed 0.8 percent lower at 9,458.74, breaking below its 13-week moving average near 9,450 and hitting a near two-month closing low. Sony sank 4.5 percent and Sharp fell 3.2 percent, while the broader Topix index shed 0.9 percent to 805.84.