US STOCKS-Tech stocks tumble, taking down Nasdaq
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
TOKYO, April 16 Japan's Nikkei share average shed 1.7 percent on Monday as investors cut risk exposure on fresh concerns over the euro zone debt crisis after data showed Spanish banks had increased their reliance on cheap loans from the European Central Bank. The Nikkei closed down 167.35 points at 9,470.64, falling below key psychological support at 9,500. The broader Topix dropped 1.4 percent to 803.83.
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
NEW YORK, June 9 Technology stocks sold off sharply on Friday, wounding the Nasdaq and holding down other major Wall Street indexes, which had touched record highs earlier in the session.