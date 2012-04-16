TOKYO, April 16 Japan's Nikkei share average shed 1.7 percent on Monday as investors cut risk exposure on fresh concerns over the euro zone debt crisis after data showed Spanish banks had increased their reliance on cheap loans from the European Central Bank. The Nikkei closed down 167.35 points at 9,470.64, falling below key psychological support at 9,500. The broader Topix dropped 1.4 percent to 803.83.