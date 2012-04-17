By Dominic Lau TOKYO, April 17 Japan's Nikkei index dipped on Tuesday to extend the previous session's sharp losses, although social gaming firm Gree Inc outperformed as investors covered short positions on the back of an upbeat sector report from Bank of America Merrill Lynch. The Nikkei eased 0.1 percent to 9,464,71 after shedding 1.7 percent on Monday, falling below the key level of 9,500 on concerns over Spain's finances. The broader Topix was down 0.1 percent at 803.09. Gree surged 9.1 percent and was the most heavily traded stock on the main board by turnover after Merrill Lynch lifted its price objective on the company and maintained its "buy" rating.