TOKYO, April 18 Japan's Nikkei index rallied 2.1 percent on Wednesday after robust U.S. corporate earnings, firm demand for Spanish debt and an upbeat German economic sentiment survey, while signals that the Bank of Japan may take more easing steps added to gains.

The Nikkei closed 202.55 points higher at 9,667.26, breaking above i ts 13-week moving average near 9,583 and not far from its 50-day moving average near 9,693, after falling below the psychologically key 9,500 mark on Monday.

The broader Topix index advanced 2 percent to 819.27.