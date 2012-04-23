TOKYO, April 23 Japan's Nikkei index fell 0.2 percent on Monday after financial leaders' pledge to raise the size of the IMF's firewall failed to ignite risk appetite, and as investors grew cautious ahead of Bank of Japan and U.S. Federal Reserve policy meetings this week. The Nikkei fell to 9,542.17, while the broader Topix ended down 0.3 percent at 809.54.