TOKYO, April 24 Japan's Nikkei share average dropped 0.9 percent in early trade on Tuesday, falling for the fourth straight session, as slowing growth in Europe and political uncertainty in France and the Netherlands stoke fears of a widening euro zone debt crisis. The Nikkei was down 83.37 points at 9,458.80, holding above 9,444, the 38.2 percent retracement of its rally from November to March. The broader Topix index lost 0.9 percent to 802.51.