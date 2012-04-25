* Market focus turns to FOMC, BOJ meetings
* Benchmark toys with 13-week average
* Topix trading volume thinnest in 3 months
By Sophie Knight
TOKYO, April 25 Japan's Nikkei share average
climbed 1 percent to snap four straight days of losses, boosted
by decent U.S. corporate results and an easing yen, though
appetite for risk was tempered by political uncertainty in
Europe and ahead of key central bank meetings.
The dollar hit an intraday high of 81.6 yen after strong
earnings from U.S. companies including Apple Inc,
temporarily pushing the Nikkei to 9,643.27, above its 13-week
moving average of 9.630.08.
But the prospect of Federal Reserve and Bank of Japan
meetings later this week kept any bullish sentiment in check
ahead of Japan's earning season, which started in earnest after
the bell with Canon Inc raising its full-year profit
forecast.
"There's lots of uncertainty about events in the near
future, so today's small rise was probably a temporary
bounce-back, mainly off the back of the weakening yen," said
Hiroyuki Mutsuro, head of execution support at Mizuho
Securities.
The Nikkei advanced to 9,561.01 on Wednesday, with
the securities sector gaining 4.2 percent as one of the biggest
gainers on the back of the weakening yen. The broader Topix
rose 0.7 percent to 809.49.
After a week of thin volume, the number of shares traded on
the main board stuttered to a three-month low of 1.43 billion.
"The market is suffering from a lack of direction at the
moment; trading is thin and there are a lot of short-term bets
on," said Hisao Matsuura, vice president of equity strategy at
Nomura Securities. "This week will be quiet as investors wait to
see if the BOJ will ease or not."
Sources told Reuters on Tuesday that the BOJ is likely to
ease monetary policy on Friday by boosting asset purchases by up
to 10 trillion yen ($123 billion) and in doing so may extend the
maturity of government bonds it targets to around three years.
Participants said the potential BOJ step was already well
priced into the market, however, and that Tokyo stocks would not
be jolted as they were after the central bank's last major move
on Feb. 14.
APPLE CRUSH
Apple's results crushed Wall Street's forecasts, boosting
the share prices of related Japanese companies.
Foster Electric, which makes headphones for Apple's
iPhones and iPods, jumped 4.6 percent, while Ibiden Co Ltd
and Taiyo Yuden Co Ltd climbed 1.3 and 2.1
percent respectively.
Canon Inc gained 1.5 percent ahead of its results.
A weakening yen boosted the value of the firm's overseas
earnings and burgeoning demand for higher-end digital cameras
helped offset fewer sales of printers.
Other major companies will release their earnings reports in
the next few weeks.
"Japanese companies are always quite conservative with their
estimates but whether there are huge increases in their profit
forecasts or not, a lot of stocks will seem good value," said
Toshiyuki Kanayama, senior market analyst at Monex Inc.
"The price to earnings ratio of shares in the first section
of the Tokyo Stock Exchange should fall to around 10 from about
20, which means the Nikkei could head back up to around 10,100
by June."
A widening of Europe's debt crisis could dampen any rises,
however.
"We have the issue of government changes in France and the
Netherlands. The speed of implementing the European fiscal pact
may be hit by this, although I do think the direction towards
implementing these changes remains in place," said Masayuki
Doshida, chief market analyst at Securities Japan.
Investors, spooked by signs of rising political turmoil in
Europe that threatened to derail the region's austerity pact,
were relieved when successful auctions sent yields on Dutch,
Spanish and Italian debt lower on Tuesday, a day after the
government in the Netherlands collapsed in a crisis over budget
cuts.
Concerns over European affairs, combined with sputtering
growth in China and mixed economic data out of the U.S. fueled a
global equities correction in April.
The Nikkei has lost 5.3 percent so far this month after
rallying more than 19 percent in the January to March period to
post its best first-quarter performance in 24 years.