TOKYO, May 22 Japan's Nikkei share average rose
in early trade on Tuesday, continuing Monday's technical
correction as investors picked up bargains after last week's
flurry of aggressive selling, triggered by concern over a
deepening euro crisis.
The Nikkei climbed 0.9 percent to 8,709.86, while
the broader Topix stepped up 1 percent to 732.62.
"Things are no better in Europe or China, but the current
situation has been priced in, and now it's just short-covering,"
said Fumiyuki Nakanishi, general manager of investment and
research at SMBC Friend Securities. "But the upside is likely
limited, with resistance around the five-day moving average of
8,726."
Renesas Electronics Corp recovered 6.3 percent
after the Yomiuri daily reported that the troubled
semi-conductor maker would cut 6,000 jobs and seek a 50 billion
yen ($630 million) increase in capital after posting a 57
billion yen operating loss for the year just ended. Parent
company Mitsubishi Electric Corp said it was prepared
to offer support if needed, but that it had not yet been asked.
Nissan Motor Co Ltd advanced 2.8 percent after
Kyodo reported that it planned to triple sales in Russia,
doubling its share of the market there to 10 percent.
Other exporters were given a little breathing room as the
yen held steady against the dollar and continued to ease against
the euro. Nikon Corp, Honda Motor Co Ltd and
Toyota Motor Corp each put on between 1.3 and 1.8
percent, slightly outperforming the index.
Investors were also looking to the conclusion of a two-day
Bank of Japan policy meeting beginning on Tuesday, although
market consensus was that it would not introduce further easing
measures beyond the expansion of its asset purchase programme
announced on April 27.
"Inaction has been priced into the market, but are they
really going to sit pat when the situation in Greece and Spain
has worsened since their last meeting? There's a possibility
they could surprise again," Nakanishi said.