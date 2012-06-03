TOKYO, June 4 Japan's Nikkei average could fall
2 percent on Monday as disappointing U.S. jobs data added to
concerns over a slowing Chinese economy and a deepening euro
zone debt crisis.
Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 8,255 on
Friday, down 2 percent from the Osaka close of 8,420.
Strategists said the Nikkei was likely to trade
between 8,200 and 8,300 after shedding 1.2 percent to 8,440.25
on Friday to turn negative for the year and fall for a ninth
straight week, its longest such run in 20 years.
"Today's market will definitely face selling pressure. It's
only natural. However, Japanese stock market levels are quite
low. For example, the Topix is around 700, the bottom of
the Lehman shock in March 2009," said Takashi Hiroki, chief
strategist at Monex Inc.
He said Greek and Spanish stocks markets were trading below
the levels seen before the collapse of U.S. investment bank
Lehman Brothers in 2008.
"We cannot imagine that Japanese institutions would be worst
than Greece and Spain," he said, adding that Japanese investors
would likely buy on dips.
U.S. job growth braked sharply for a third straight month in
May and the unemployment rate rose for the first time in nearly
a year, raising chances of further monetary stimulus from the
Federal Reserve to support the sputtering recovery.
The broader Topix index on Friday dropped 1.5 percent to
708.93 to mark its ninth straight week of losses, marking its
worst weekly losing streak since 1975.
The sell-off has taken the Topix's 12-month forward
price-to-earnings ratio to 10.9, a level not seen since November
2008, data from Thomson Reuters Datastream showed.
The Nikkei has fallen 17.7 percent since hitting a one-year
peak on March 27 on concerns over a deepening euro zone debt
crisis and slowing global growth.
STOCKS TO WATCH
-NOMURA HOLDINGS
Nomura has replaced the head of institutional sales at its
core securities unit, following an escalating investigation by
regulators into its suspected role in insider trading.
-NINTENDO CO LTD
Nintendo's much anticipated successor to its Wii games
console, the Wii U, will come with an online social network,
dubbed Miiverse, to connect gamers, the company's president said
in a webcast.
-TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER CO
Tokyo Electric Power Co, the owner of the Fukushima nuclear
plant, is considering buying North American shale gas from 2016
as it looks to lower fuel costs, Japanese business daily the
Nikkei reported.
-SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP
Royal Bank of Scotland said it had completed the
$7.3 billion sale of its aircraft leasing business to a
consortium led by Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group.