Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Friday:
TOKYO, June 4 Japan's shares fell sharply on Monday, with the Topix index falling to a near three-decade low as investors rushed to sell off riskier assets on the back of disappointing U.S. jobs data, concerns about a worsening euro zone debt crisis and slowing Chinese growth.
The Nikkei average fell 1.7 percent to 8,295.63 while the broader Topix index lost 1.9 percent to 695.51, a level not seen since late 1983. Last week, it fell for the ninth straight week, its longest such run since 1975.
June 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Friday:
Jun 9 Following are the details of deals in Indian Commercial Papers reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform. ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE148I14QQ7 INDIABULLS HOUSING 90D 12-Jun-17 99.9487 6.2447 1 125 99.9487