TOKYO, June 4 Japan's shares fell sharply on Monday, with the Topix index falling to a near three-decade low as investors rushed to sell off riskier assets on the back of disappointing U.S. jobs data, concerns about a worsening euro zone debt crisis and slowing Chinese growth.

The Nikkei average fell 1.7 percent to 8,295.63 while the broader Topix index lost 1.9 percent to 695.51, a level not seen since late 1983. Last week, it fell for the ninth straight week, its longest such run since 1975.