TOKYO, June 5 Japanese shares are expected to
rebound on Tuesday after the Topix index plumbed a near
30-year low the session before, with investors looking to cut
bearish bets ahead of emergency talks by the Group of Seven
leading indistrialized powers.
The Nikkei share average is likely to trade between
8,300 and 8,400 after shedding 1.7 percent to a six-month
closing low at 8,295.63 on Monday, strategists said. The broader
Topix fell 1.9 percent to 695.51 on Monday, its lowest in more
than 28 years.
Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 8,335 on
Monday, up 0.5 percent from the Osaka close of 8,290.
"The Nikkei is at a critical level. Its November low of
8,134 is extremely important," said Eiji Kinouchi, chief
technical analyst at Daiwa Securities.
"I think that support level will likely hold. It's
interesting to see what the G7 will discuss ahead of the ECB
(European Central Bank) meeting tomorrow. They may put pressure
on the ECB to do something and such expectations will help
support stocks."
The emergency talks by the G7 finance chiefs on Tuesday come
as alarm is intensifying over strains in the 17-nation European
currency area.
The benchmark Nikkei has fallen 19.1 percent since hitting a
one-year peak on March 27 on concerns over the deepening euro
zone debt crisis and slowing global growth.
The Bank of Japan on Monday bought 26.3 billion yen ($335.97
million) worth of exchange-traded funds to support the market.
The sell-off has taken the Topix deep into "oversold"
territory, with the Toraku index - a technical indicator that
compares the number of advancing stocks to those declining -
falling below 60, a trader said. Eighty is usually an oversold
level.
The Topix's 12-month forward price-to-earnings ratio has
also dropped to 10.9, a level not seen since November 2008, data
from Thomson Reuters Datastream showed.
STOCKS TO WATCH
- CANON INC
Canon said on Monday it plans to buy back up to 50 billion
yen ($640 million) worth of its own shares, or 1.4 percent of
its shares outstanding, between June 5 and July 27.
- FAST RETAILING CO LTD
Fast Retailing said on Monday that same-store sales at its
Uniqlo chain of clothing shops in Japan fell 10.3 percent in May
from a year earlier on factors such as sluggish sales of summer
clothing due to unseasonably cool weather and fewer weekends and
holidays compared with the same month last year.
- NISSAN MOTOR CO
Nissan named a 19-year veteran of Volkswagen AG's
Audi unit to run its luxury brand Infiniti as the
No. 2 Japanese automaker moves to challenge the dominance of
German rivals in key markets, including China.
- SUMITOMO PRECISION PRODUCTS CO
Sumitomo Precision Products, a maker of aerospace equipment,
said on Monday it would take a 22.1 percent stake in U.S.
security technology firm Visualant Inc for $2.25
million to expand overseas.