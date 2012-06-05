TOKYO, June 5 Japan's Nikkei share average inched higher in early trade on Tuesday, climbing from the previous session's hefty losses, as investors trimmed bearish bets ahead of emergency talks by the Group of Seven leading indistrialized powers. The Nikkei added 0.3 percent to 8,318.47, while the broader Topix index gained 0.5 percent to 698.93 after hitting its lowest in more than 28 years on Monday.