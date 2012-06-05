TOKYO, June 5 Japan's Nikkei average sprang back on Tuesday from four straight sessions of losses as investors snapped up big name bargains ahead of emergency talks between the G7 industrialised nations to tackle a deepening euro zone crisis. The Nikkei advanced 1 percent to 8,382.00, while the broader Topix index gained 1.8 percent to 708.24, gaining a foothold above 700 after breaching that level to hit a 28-year low on Monday.