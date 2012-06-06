GLOBAL MARKETS-Sterling shaken by UK election shock, damage limited elsewhere
* Pound falls to two-month low around $1.2693 in erratic trade
TOKYO, June 6 Japan's Nikkei average rose in early trade on Wednesday, moving further from a six-month closing low on Monday after data showed the U.S. services sector improved in May, helping to offset concerns over Europe. The Nikkei rose 0.6 percent to 8,433.04 while the broader Topix index added 0.4 percent to 710.79.
CAIRO/QUETTA, Pakistan June 8 Islamic State has killed two Chinese teachers it kidnapped in Pakistan's southwestern Baluchistan province last month, the militant group's Amaq news agency said on Thursday, in a blow to Islamabad's efforts to safeguard Chinese workers.