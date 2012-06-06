TOKYO, June 7 Japan's Nikkei average is expected to gain on Thursday, tracking a rise in global stocks on hopes that Europe will take more concrete steps to resolve its debt crisis, while a weaker yen may help shares of exporters. The European Central Bank on Wednesday increased pressure on the region's leaders to resolve the euro zone debt crisis and hinted that action could be taken if further turmoil erupts in financial markets, though it kept interest rates unchanged. "Sentiment has largely improved because they seemed to say that the market has underestimated the political will of European leaders and that we can expect more," said Masayuki Doshida, a senior market analyst at Rakuten Securities. Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 8,665, up 1.6 percent from the close in Osaka of 8,530, pointing to a higher open. Market participants said the Nikkei was likely to trade between 8,550 and 8,700 on Thursday, after rising 1.8 percent to 8,533.53 the previous day. A weakening yen should also relieve pressure on export-oriented stocks such as makers of cars and electronics, with the euro reapproaching the 100-yen mark after falling to an 11-1/2 year low of 96.48 on May 31. Japanese stocks have been pressured by gains in the safe-haven yen amid uncertainty about the euro zone's fate as well as concerns about slowing growth in the United States and China. The Nikkei sank below the psychologically important 8,500 level to hit a six-month low on Monday on a bundle of disappointing U.S. data, and the broader Topix index hit a 28-year low. > Wall St climbs 2 pct on talk of Spain solution > Euro jumps on ECB rate decision, Draghi; fears remain > US Treasuries dip as easing talk hurts safety bid > Gold flat after hits 1-mth high, silver jumps 3 pct > Brent crude above $100 on euro zone hopes, Fed STOCKS TO WATCH - HITACHI Hitachi Ltd announced on Wednesday that it would launch a "big data" platform to analyse large swathes of information and provide a consulting service to companies from July. The company said it hoped to bring in 150 billion yen ($2 billion) in sales by 2015, up from 10 billion yen in 2011. - COSMO OIL Refiner Cosmo Oil Co said it expected to resume full operations at its quake-hit China refinery, east of Tokyo, by the spring of 2013. - HONDA Honda Motor Co said its Fit EV subcompact model has achieved the highest miles-per-gallon equivalency rating of 110 miles per gallon, from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, surpassing the mpg equivalency rating of the Mitsubishi Motors Corp i-MiEV subcompact.