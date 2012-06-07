* FRB's Yellen sets case for more Fed easing * Securities boosted 4 percent, Nomura builds on gains By Sophie Knight TOKYO, June 7 Japan's Nikkei average stepped up in early trade on Thursday, on track for its third straight day of gains on hopes for further monetary easing from the U.S. and concrete steps from Europe to resolve its debt crisis, with a weaker yen aiding exporters. Investor sentiment was boosted after Federal Reserve Vice Chair Janet Yellen hinted the Fed could expand its bond purchases or postpone an interest rate hike to tackle a sluggish domestic jobs market and a worsening euro zone crisis. The Nikkei gained 1 percent to 8,617.35, while the broader Topix index stepped up 1.2 percent to 726.80. "Expectations of more easing are sustaining the rebound," said Fumiyuki Nakanishi, general manager of investment and research at SMBC Friend Securities. "It's still driven by short-covering but a softer yen should help." Exporters were granted a breather by the weakening yen, with major auto exporters Honda Motor Co Ltd, Toyota Motor Corp and Nissan Motor Co Ltd gained between 1.3 and 1.7 percent, slightly outperforming the market. The securities sector climbed 4 percent, with Nomura Holdings Inc advancing 4.6 percent to build on its gains from the previous two sessions after entering the running to underwrite Japan Tobacco Inc 's upcoming secondary offering. Hitachi Ltd stepped ahead of the market with a 2 percent gain after it announced it will launch a "big data" platform, offering information analysis and a consulting service, with anticipated sales of 150 billion yen ($2 billion) by 2015. The expiration of a slew of stock options on Friday, known as an "options SQ" in Japan, will lead to a spike in the options market on Thursday and Friday. "Investors are eyeing strike prices between 8,500 and 8,750 for Friday's close, so it could end up at 8,650 by then," Nakanishi said. Risk aversion due to a deepening euro zone crisis abated slightly after the European Central Bank on Wednesday increased pressure on the region's leaders to resolve the euro zone debt crisis and hinted that action could be taken if further turmoil erupts in financial markets, though it kept interest rates unchanged. "Sentiment has largely improved because they seemed to say that the market has underestimated the political will of European leaders and that we can expect more," said Masayuki Doshida, a senior market analyst at Rakuten Securities. Germany and EU officials are also exploring ways to throw a lifeline to Spain's ailing banks, although Madrid has not yet officially asked for assistance and has refused a conditional bailout, according to European sources. Investors are now awaiting testimony by US Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke at a congressional committee later on Thursday to see if he echoes Yellen's support for further easing. If the Nikkei closed higher today it would mark its third day of gains after it slipped below the psychologically key 8,500 level on Monday to hit a 6-month low and the Topix slumped to a 28-year low after a raft of soft data from the United States. Worries about a stuttering U.S. economy, slowing growth in China and an escalating euro zone crisis have conspired to knock the Nikkei 16 percent from the one-year high it hit on March 27.