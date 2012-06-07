* Hint of more Fed easing, euro zone policy response
* Riskier assets sought; steel, mining up
* Securities sector boosted 3.5 percent, Nomura rises more
* Chipmakers spurred on by U.S. chipmaker index gains
By Sophie Knight
TOKYO, June 7 Japan's Nikkei average
rose on Thursday morning as sentiment was boosted by speculation
that euro zone leaders will act to curb the spread of the
region's debt crisis and bank woes.
Hints that the U.S. Federal Reserve could take action to
tackle the sluggish domestic jobs market and a worsening euro
zone crisis added to the investor optimism.
The Nikkei added 1.3 percent to 8,641.31 , above its 14-day
moving average of around 8,555 and o n track for its third
straight day of gains, as increased demand for securities, steel
and shipping companies signaled risk aversion may be abating.
"People may just be starting to think it's okay to be long
again," said Hisao Matsuura, equity strategist at Nomura. "When
these sectors rose last year they preceded a recovery."
The securities sector rose 3.5 percent, shipping
gained 2 percent and mining climbed 2.7
percent.
Chipmakers benefited from a 3.4 gain in the PHLX
semiconductor index overnight. Toshiba Corp was
up 3.4 percent, Tokyo Electron Ltd rose 2.2 p e rcent and
Advantest Corp added 2.9 pe r cent.
Short-covering emerged following big U.S. gains overnight,
with the S&P 500 marking its biggest one-day rise since
December, after the European Central Bank increased pressure on
the region's leaders to resolve the euro zone debt crisis.
"Sentiment has largely improved because they seemed to say
that the market has underestimated the political will of
European leaders and that we can expect more," said Masayuki
Doshida, a senior market analyst at Rakuten Securities.
Germany and EU officials are also exploring ways to throw a
lifeline to Spain's ailing banks, although Madrid has not yet
officially asked for assistance and has refused a conditional
bailout, according to European sources.
Risk sentiment was also given a lift after Federal Reserve
Vice Chair Janet Yellen argued the Fed could increase its bond
purchases or postpone an interest rate hike to stimulate the
stumbling U.S. economy.
BOOST FROM WEAKENING YEN
The broader Topix index put on 1.4 percent to
728.76, moving farther from the 28-year low it hit on Monday
after breaking through the 700-level.
Exporters were granted a breather by the weakening yen, as
the dollar was at 79.34 yen and the euro tiptoed back up to
99.68 yen.
Major auto exporters Honda Motor Co Ltd, Toyota
Motor Corp and Nissan Motor Co Ltd climbed
between 1.7 and 1.9 percent, slightly outperforming the market.
"Expectations of more easing are sustaining the rebound,"
said Fumiyuki Nakanishi, general manager of investment and
research at SMBC Friend Securities. "It's still driven by
short-covering but a softer yen should help."
The expiration of a slew of stock options on Friday, known
as an "options SQ" in Japan, will lead to a spike in options
volumes on Thursday and Friday, Nakanishi added.
"Investors are eyeing strike prices between 8,500 and 8,750
for Friday's close, so it could end up at 8,650 by then," he
said.
The Nikkei is now up 2.4 percent on the week. If it manages
to hold onto its gains by the close on Friday it will snap a
nine-week losing streak, its worst in 20 years.
Worries about a stuttering U.S. economy, slowing growth in
China and an escalating euro zone crisis have conspired to knock
the Nikkei down 16 percent from the one-year high it hit on
March 27.