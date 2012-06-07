TOKYO, June 8 Japan's Nikkei share average is set to open stronger on Friday, keeping it on track to snap a nine-week losing streak, buoyed by China's efforts to boost growth and assurances the U.S. Federal Reserve will act if the euro zone debt crisis escalates. Market players said the Nikkei was likely to trade between 8,600 to 8,700 on Friday, after closing at 8,639.72 on Thursday. The market has risen for the past three days to be up 2.4 percent so far this week and poised to end its longest weekly losing street in 20 years. Exporters with high exposure to China such as Komatsu Ltd could see firm gains after the China's central bank unexpectedly cut benchmark interest rates for the first time in three years to tackle the country's slowing growth. And while Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke dashed investor hopes the U.S. would commit to further easing in the near term to stimulate the sluggish recovery in the world's biggest economy, he did not rule out extra measures altogether. "Bernanke did say that the Fed will act if the euro zone's problems get worse, which will be seen as a plus, although I don't think it will lead to huge gains," said Hiroichi Nishi, equity general manager at SMBC Nikko Securities. Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 8,620, up 0.1 percent from the close in Osaka of 8,610. A recovery in the euro to above 100 yen should help stocks with high exposure to Europe to continue their recovery after being battered when the single currency hit an 11-1/2 year low of 96.48 yen on May 31. The Nikkei rose 1.2 percent on Thursday to be well above its 14-day average at around 8,555. The benchmark index is now up 2.4 percent on the week as short-covering and bargain hunting has helped to lift it from a six-month low on Monday. However, the Nikkei is still down 15.6 percent from its one-year high on March 27, with stocks pressured by concerns about slowing growth in the U.S. and China, and the euro zone crisis. > S&P ends near flat; China rate cut offset by Bernanke > Dollar gains as Bernanke refrains from stimulus hint > Bonds rise as Bernanke keeps door open on stimulus > Gold tumbles again after Fed offers few easing hints > Oil slips as hopes fade for U.S. Fed stimulus STOCKS TO WATCH -OLYMPUS Olympus Corp may sell a 10 percent stake, with possible buyers including Sony Corp and Panasonic Corp, and officials will present a medium-term business plan at a news conference on Friday, according to the Nikkei business daily. Panasonic's CEO on Thursday denied reports that it would provide 50 billion yen in capital to the medical equipment maker. -YAHOO JAPAN Yahoo Japan Corp is to join hands with Cookpad Inc to directly link to the recipe site and handle sales for a portion of its advertising inventory, according to the Nikkei business daily. Subscribers to Cookpaid will also gain access to Yahoo's "Wallet" transaction system. RENESAS ELECTRONICS CORP The trouble chipmaker has abandoned a plan to ask main shareholders Hitachi Ltd, Mitsubishi Electric Corp and NEC Corp for a capital injection, according to the Mainichi daily.