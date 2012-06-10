TOKYO, June 11 Japan's Nikkei share average is
set to rise on Monday after euro zone finance ministers agreed
on loans to Spain to help its battered banks, easing fears
Europe's financial crisis would escalate.
Market players said the Nikkei would likely trade between
8,500 to 8,700 on Monday after Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 8,515, up 1 percent from the close in Osaka
of 8,430.
"Last week, everyone was waiting for leaders to take action,
so now that Spain's bailout has been decided, investors will be
somewhat reassured," said Masayuki Doshida, senior market
analyst at Rakuten Securities.
"But people will be looking forward to the run of events
coming in the near future as well."
A Greek election on June 17 could result in Greece leaving
the common currency, while investors hope a G20 meeting on June
18-19 will produce a coordinated response to the problems
besetting the global economy.
After central banks held fire on policy changes last week,
investors are also hoping for further easing from both the Bank
of Japan, which will announce the results of a policy meeting
this Friday, as well as the Federal Reserve, which meets on June
19-20.
The Nikkei sagged 2.1 percent to 8,459.26 on Friday, but
managed to snap nine straight weeks of losses, its longest such
run for 20 years.
The benchmark index is now 17.5 percent lower than its
one-year high hit on March 27, driven down by concerns about a
deepening euro zone crisis and worries about a lagging recovery
in the U.S. and slowing growth in China. Japanese stocks have
also been pinched by a strong yen as investors scramble to buy
up the "safe-haven" currency amidst global uncertainty.
Euro zone finance ministers agreed to lend Spain up to 100
billion euros ($125 billion) to support its struggling banks,
with the Spanish government to confirm the exact amount in just
over a week.
STOCKS TO WATCH
- KANSAI ELECTRIC POWER CO
Kansai Electric Power Co is to continue preparing for
rolling blackouts this summer, despite receiving de facto
permission from the government to restart its Ohi nuclear power
plant, according to the Nikkei business daily.
- MITSUBISHI CHEMICAL HOLDINGS
Mitsubishi Chemical Corp, a subsidiary of Mitsubishi
Chemical Holdings, plans to shut its Kashima No.1 naphtha
cracker in 2014 due to falling demand at home and as the strong
yen bites into its profits, Japanese media reported on Saturday.
The company will lose some 30 percent of its ethylene production
capacity.
- ZENSHO HOLDINGS CO, YOSHINOYA HOLDINGS CO
Beefbowl chains Sukiya, owned by Zensho Holdings Co, and
Yoshinoya suffered a sharp year-on-year drop in sales in May,
according to the Nikkei business daily. Sukiya lost 10.8 percent
in sales revenue, the worst drop in nine years, while
Yoshinoya's sales slipped 10.5 percent.