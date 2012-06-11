Defensives drive European shares after UK election upset
LONDON, June 9 European shares rose in early deals on Friday as investors sought safety in defensive stocks after a shock UK election looked set to throw Britain into fresh political turmoil.
TOKYO, June 11 Japan's Nikkei share average rose steeply at Monday's open after euro zone finance ministers agreed on loans to Spain to help its battered banks, easing fears Europe's financial crisis would escalate. The Nikkei gained 1.7 percent to 8,605.88, while the broader Topix index gained 1.5 percent to 728.54.
* Mahanagar Telephone Nigam clarifies on news item regarding raising of 40 billion rupees and a potential sale of Delhi, Mumbai properties