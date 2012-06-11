* Euro-related companies firmer as yen eases
* Sharp jumps 6.6 percent on new business strategy
* Risk sentiment improves but big events yet to come
By Sophie Knight
TOKYO, June 11 Japan's Nikkei share average rose
on Monday morning after euro zone finance ministers agreed to
loan Spain money to help its struggling banks, easing investors'
fears about contagion from the country's financial sector.
The Nikkei rose 1.9 percent to 8,616.79, stepping
back above its 14-day moving average at 8,535.26, supported by
gains in widely held Canon Inc and other firms with
exposure to Europe as the yen eased against the euro.
" The main problem was Spain, and now that a forward-looking
strategy to tackle that problem has emerged, the mist has lifted
somewhat," said Ryota Sakagami, chief strategist of equity
research at SMBC Nikko Securities. "But I don't think this will
turn into a full-blown rally over the coming days with the Greek
election looming."
Sharp Corp jumped 6.6 percent after the company
laid out a business strategy on Friday that included the sale of
more shares to Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision Industries
and the reduction of its total net debt. Sharp also said it was
considering listing the subsidiary that operates its main Sakai
liquid crystal display factory.
Sumco Corp, a silicon wafer maker, was the biggest
gainer on the main board with a jump of 12.2 percent after the
silicon wafer maker said operating profit in the first quarter
had jumped 52 percent to 3 billion yen ($38 million) due to the
expanding smart phone market.
Exporters dependent on Europe were granted a breather as the
yen eased against the euro, which broke above 100 yen, after
euro zone finance ministers agreed to lend Spain up to 100
billion euros ($125 billion) to support its struggling
banks.
Canon Inc, a camera maker with high exposure to
Europe, rose 2.7 percent as the most traded stock by turnover on
the main board and was given an extra push by last week's
announcement of a share buyback.
TDK Corp rose 5.2 percent, while Mazda Motor Corp
gained 3 percent.
"The focus is now on the upside," said Sakagami. "Valuations
are so cheap that a return to normal levels would involve an
upside of 30 percent on the Topix."
The 12-month forward price-to-book ratio of the Topix index
stands at 0.8, in contrast to 1.8 for the S&P 500 index
and 1.2 for the Euro STOXX 50.
The Topix rose 1.7 percent to 730.05 by the midday break on
Monday.
LOOKING AHEAD
Despite the boost from news of the Spanish bailout, risk
sentiment will be tempered by uncertainty ahead of a busy two
weeks.
"Last week the market was hampered by a string of bad news
about a slowing U.S. economy, fears about Spain... now investors
will be looking to big events in the near-term for clues," said
Masayuki Doshida, senior market analyst at Rakuten
Securities.
A Greek election on June 17 could result in Greece leaving
the common currency, while investors hope a G20 meeting on June
18-19 will produce a coordinated response to the problems
besetting the global economy.
After central banks held fire on policy changes last week,
investors are also hoping for further easing from both the Bank
of Japan, which will announce the results of a policy meeting
this Friday, as well as the U.S. Federal Reserve, which meets on
June 19-20.
"The BOJ have little choice other than to ease," said
Sakagami of SMBC Nikko Securities. "If they don't and the Fed
does, then the yen will strengthen again, and they'll face
enormous pressure from politicians to do it."